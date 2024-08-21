Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 6,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 132,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $581.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Digimarc by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

