DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.

DBRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock remained flat at $12.08 on Wednesday. 39,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,710. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

