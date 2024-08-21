DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.
DBRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalBridge Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.