Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.07

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 28022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.