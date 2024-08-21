Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,226,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

