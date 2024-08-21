Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Diverse Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 91.26 ($1.19) on Wednesday. Diverse Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.56.
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
