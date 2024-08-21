Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 267,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.