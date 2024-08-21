DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. 227,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 220,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

