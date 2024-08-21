Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $124.92. The stock had a trading volume of 506,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,230. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

