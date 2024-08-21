Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.330-3.390 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.33-3.39 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

