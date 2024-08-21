Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Down 0.2%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 3,191 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 1.34% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

