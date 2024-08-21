DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.93.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.09, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

