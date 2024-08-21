Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $679.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 679 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 656.50 ($8.53), with a volume of 729337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667 ($8.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.80) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Drax Group

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 569.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 1,445.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rob Shuter acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($671,517.67). Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.