Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $679.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 679 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 656.50 ($8.53), with a volume of 729337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667 ($8.67).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.80) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 1,445.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Rob Shuter acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($671,517.67). Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
