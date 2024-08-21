DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DTE opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $126.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

