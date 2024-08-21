Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,078 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,078 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 8,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $424.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

