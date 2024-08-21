Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,047. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

