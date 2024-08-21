East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Up 0.7%

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03). Approximately 1,153,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,588,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

East Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.69. The company has a market cap of £5.70 million, a PE ratio of -226.60 and a beta of -0.87.

East Star Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.