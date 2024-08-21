Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 177,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

