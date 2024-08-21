Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $243.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

