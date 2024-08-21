Elizabeth Brady Sells 49,481 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.89. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $95,764,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.