Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Issues Earnings Results

Aug 21st, 2024

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Emeren Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emeren Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Emeren Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

