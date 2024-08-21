Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Up 11.2%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 3,299,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,293,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

