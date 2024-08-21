Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after buying an additional 169,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 104,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

