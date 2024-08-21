Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 555,445 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

