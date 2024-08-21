Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 5,585,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,541,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.