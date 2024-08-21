Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Head to Head Contrast

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ICC and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $87.93 million 0.82 $4.26 million $1.72 13.30 Enstar Group $1.10 billion 4.44 $1.12 billion $51.50 6.24

This table compares ICC and Enstar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 5.91% 7.91% 2.43% Enstar Group 81.31% 18.55% 4.55%

Summary

Enstar Group beats ICC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. In addition, it offers technical inspections of records and claims investigation, diligence services, finality solutions to Lloyd's syndicates and management, as well as broker replacement, claims resolution, and incentive-based collection services for reinsurers and Lloyd's syndicates. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

