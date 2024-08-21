Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Western Union (NYSE:WU) Financial Analysis

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.31 billion 2.65 -$238.72 million ($3.56) -17.64 Western Union $4.36 billion 0.90 $626.00 million $1.69 6.90

This table compares Envestnet and Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -15.33% 14.75% 5.01% Western Union 13.64% 123.71% 7.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Envestnet and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 7 1 0 2.13 Western Union 3 7 0 0 1.70

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $61.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Western Union beats Envestnet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Workplace Solutions which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; Envestnet | PMC that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services; and Envestnet | Billing Solutions which provides revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, analytics, and digital experiences platform that provides clients and their account holders with data connectivity via open APIs, data enrichment, AI-based analytics, and digital experiences. It serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, financial technology innovators, financial advisory firms, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.