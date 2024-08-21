Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,107 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

