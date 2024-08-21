Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVAL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.