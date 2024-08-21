Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $308.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $327.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

