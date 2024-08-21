Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,240. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.