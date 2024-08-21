Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 206,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

