Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

