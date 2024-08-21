Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

