Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,980,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,935,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,492,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 820,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 425,291 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

