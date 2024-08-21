Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after buying an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

