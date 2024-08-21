Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULWFree Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

