Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $574,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Post by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

