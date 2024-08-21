Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Barclays stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

