Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

