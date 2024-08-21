Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

WSC stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

