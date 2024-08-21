Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.