Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,457 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

