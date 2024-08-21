Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000.

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

