Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,257 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,978,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.