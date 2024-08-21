Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,584 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

