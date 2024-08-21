Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after buying an additional 3,734,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,180,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,692,000 after purchasing an additional 521,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

