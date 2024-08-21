Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

