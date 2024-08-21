Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Workiva by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 34.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

