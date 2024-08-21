Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWY opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $69.51.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

