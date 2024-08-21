Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after buying an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,371,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

